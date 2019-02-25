Police appeal for help to find missing Seaham girl, 16

Have your say

A police appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage girl from Seaham.

Officers are searching for Mackenzie Keenan, 16, was last seen at around 3pm yesterday afternoon in South Hetton.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "She was wearing a black puffer jacket with blue jeans and trainers.

"Mackenzie is described as being around 5ft 6 of slim build with shoulder length dark hair.

"It is believed she has travelled to Blyth in Northumberland."

Anyone who may have seen Mackenzie or has any information about her location is asked to contact police on 101.