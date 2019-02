Have your say

A missing teenage girl has been found safe and well following a police appeal.

Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find Mackenzie Keenan, 16, of Seaham who was missing from home.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "We are very pleased to say that Mackenzie Keenan, 16, has been found safe and well.

"Police would like to thank all who shared our appeal for information."