Man arrested after four-hour roof top incident

A man is in custody after a roof top incident which lasted more than four hours.

Police in Seaham were called to Ryton Crescent in Deneside in the town after reports of a young man who was on the roof of a house.

The incident began at around 4.10pm yesterday and the man was brought down from the roof by 8.30pm.

Durham Constabulary say he is currently in police custody.

A spokesman added: "We would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we brought the incident to a safe conclusion."