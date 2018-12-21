Man, 39, dies after crash involving a car and an off-road motorbike in Murton

A 39-year-old man has died following a crash between a car and an off-road motorcycle.

Police officers are now appealing for information following the collision on the southbound side of Colliery Walk, in Murton.

A 39-year-old man, who was riding the bike, suffered serious injuries in the collision and died in hospital later that day.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "The collision happened at 2.15pm on Sunday (December 16) on the southbound side of Colliery Walk, Murton, and involved an orange off-road motorbike and a Vauxhall Astra.

"The rider of the bike – a 39-year-old man – was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with serious injuries but sadly died later that day.

"The driver of the car was uninjured.

"Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 225 of December 16."