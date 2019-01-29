Lane blocked on A19 following crash near Seaham - as traffic slows to an average of 10mph

Have your say

Motorists are facing major delays on the A19 southbound this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

A car and a van are believed to have been involved in a collision near the Seaham turn-off near the B1404 Seaton Lane junction.

Traffic is queuing from the B1404 Seaton Lane turn-off to the A690 Herrington Interchange as one lane remains blocked.

The right hand lane remains blocked and emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic on the A19 southbound is moving at an average speed of just 10mph.