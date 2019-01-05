Here's how you can volunteer and be part of a life-saving coastguard team

A coastguard rescue team are looking for new volunteer officers willing to give their time and help save lives this year.

Seaham Coastguard Rescue Team is looking for potential volunteer rescue officers to join the team.

Rope training with the coastguard. Picture credit: Seaham Coastguard

Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteer officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The team responds to a wide range of emergency incidents including people struglling in the water, technical rope rescue incidents, vulnerable missing person searches and provide a response to flooding both locally and nationally.

Volunteers also work closely with the RNLI and assist with broken down vessels being towed into marinas as well as visiting schools, clubs and community events to promote coastal and water safety.

A spokesman for Seaham Coastguard Rescue Team said: "As a Coastguard Rescue Officer you may be called out at any time of the day or night in all weather conditions and may have to work in hazardous situations and carry out physically demanding tasks. As a volunteer you won’t be paid however can claim a small amount for your time and expenses.

Here's how you can be part of the coastguard team: Picture credit: Seaham Coastguard

"If this sounds like something you would be interested in then we want to hear from you. Full training and equipment is provided and no previous emergency service or maritime experience is required.

"We do require you are aged over 18 years, have a full UK driving licence and have good availability.

"You also need to be reasonably fit and in good health and will require to take a health assessment and meet eyesight and hearing requirements prior to becoming operationally deployable.

"Being part of a Coastguard Rescue Team is a big commitment and requires regular attendance at training sessions and at emergency incidents. We are particularly interested in people with good daytime availability during the course of the standard Monday to Friday working week."

The HM Coastguard. Picture credit: Seaham Coastguard

Anyone who feels they meet the criteria and is interested in applying can contact the Seaham Coastguard's Facebook Page.