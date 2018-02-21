HELP! Seaham Harbour need new players and officials to survive in club’s 150th year

Have your say

Seaham Harbour Cricket Club are seeking new players and officials to ensure the future of the club.

The club, who were founded 150 years ago in 1868, are desperate for fresh blood to compete in the North East Premier League’s First Division this summer.

A meeting has been called for next Wednesday night, at their New Drive clubhouse, to decide whether or not the club will carry on.

Secretary Neil Swainston wrote in a Facebook message: “We, the committee of Seaham Harbour CC, wish to call an Extraordinary General Meeting on Weds 28th February at 7pm at the club house.

“The EGM is being called with great regret as we have grave concerns about the future of the club.

“We currently do not have enough senior players and officials to continue running the club.

“I urge all players and members to attend the meeting.

“At the conclusion of this meeting, we will determine whether the club will continue to exist.”

The club’s season is scheduled to start on April 14, with a First Division visit to Brandon.

The Harbour – founder members of the now-defunct Durham Senior League – finished in second-bottom spot in the NEPL’s First Division last season, winning just one match but finishing 63 points above relegated bottom club Mainsforth.