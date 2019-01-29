Futureheads and Frankie and the Heartstrings stars help music fans stage their own hometown gig

A team of young music fans are preparing to stage their own sold out gig after going on the road to discover how live shows come together.

The group from Dawdon Youth and Community Centre are set to host their own night of live music featuring Barry Hyde, The Futureheads member who also performs solo, as part of a packed bill of acts.

Barry Hyde will perform at Dawdon Youth and Community Centre as part of a gig planned by young people.

It is one of a series of events in the No More Nowt Happens project, which brings together young people to help them plan and stage their own event with professional performers and artists in non-traditional venues - and prove the point that plenty happens in East Durham.

The Dawdon group started their project by visiting Pop Recs in Sunderland, where they took part in a workshop on how to put on a show with the help of Narc magazine’s editor Claire Dupree and Dave Harper from Frankie and the Heartstrings.

They also went to see the band We Are Scientists perform at Riverside in Newcastle and got to meet the group backstage, with many experiencing their first gig.

They then turned their attentions to working with Barry to bring together others to star in their event, which will take place on the evening of Friday, February 1, and ensure preparations are made, from securing a PA system to setting up a stage.

To host a musician of Barry Hyde’s standing is a real coup and it just shows what a group of local young people can achieve if we give them the right support and resources. Malcolm Fallow

It will also feature performances from The Wish, Shawn Cross, Seaham Music Academy and Georgina Percival, as well as Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith, who has previously supported James Bay and The Charlatans.

The project is funded by County Durham Community Foundation and supported by East Durham Creates, which is backed by the Arts Council England.

East Durham Creates is based at the East Durham Trust, which works alongside Beamish Museum, East Durham Area Action Partnership and Culture and Sport and Durham County Council to manage the programme.

Malcolm Fallow, chief executive officer of East Durham Trust, said: “To host a musician of Barry Hyde’s standing is a real coup and it just shows what a group of local young people can achieve if we give them the right support and resources.”

The group from Dawdon Youth and Community Centre with the band We Are Scientists.

The gig is the third of five events staged across East Durham by No More Nowt Happens.

Previous events were a photographic exhibition in Trimdon featuring the work of award winning photographer Mary Turner and a sold out Comedy Night featuring comedian Matt Reed in the Masonic Hall in Seaham.

Further events planned this year include a digital art exhibition with renowned artist Jason Wilsher-Mills in Shotton Colliery and a spoken word night with BBC Slam Poet of the Year 2018 Jess Green in Blackhall.