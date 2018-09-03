Fresh appeal over golf club attack on football coach

Detectives have renewed an appeal over an attack which saw a football team's coach beaten with golf clubs by masked men moments before a game was due to start.

Almost a week on, Durham Constabulary has said it is still seeking information about the disturbance at Seaham Red Star FC's ground, which is within Seaham Town Park.

The assault took place less than half an hour before Red Star took on Sunderland RCA, when eight masked men rounded on the coach while he, other staff and players warmed up for the Northern League Division One fixture last Tuesday evening.

The disturbance happened at Seaham Red Star FC's ground.

It is believed the man was specifically targeted and was beaten by the masked attackers, with others seen standing outside the ground.

He was taken to hospital and it is thought he needed stitches for wounds to his back and leg.

Today, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “We are investigating an alleged assault which took place at the ground of Seaham Red Star FC, Seaham, shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, August 28.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 383 of August 28, 2018.”

Meanwhile, Northumbria Police said it is carrying out inquiries into reports of a disturbance at a match held on Wearside a week earlier.

It has confirmed it is carrying out investigations following a report of a disturbance during a football match in Sunderland on the evening of Thursday, August 23.