Family of Deepcut squaddie win new inquest in court hearing

The family of a young soldier who died at Deepcut barracks have been told a new inquest into their son's death can go ahead.

Seaham-born Private Geoff Gray, 17, was found with two gunshot wounds to his head on September 17, 2001.

A coroner recorded an open verdict, which did not include a narrative conclusion, following an inquest in March 2002.

His parents Geoff and Diane were given the right to apply to the High Court for a new inquest after Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC said he was satisfied fresh evidence had come to light.

This morning at the High Court in London, they have been told their application has been successful.

The Grays have been helped by John Cooper QC and assisted by Louise Scott as they waded through thousands of documents relating to their son.

The case was heard in London today by Lord Justice Bean, Mrs Justice Carr and Judge Mark Lucraft.

They ruled it was "necessary or desirable in the interests of justice" for a fresh inquest to he held.

Last year a judge gave the go-ahead for a fresh inquest into the death of Private Sean Benton, from Hastings, East Sussex, which is expected to take place at Surrey Coroner's Court in Woking from January 24 next year.

The 20-year-old was found with five bullet wounds to his chest in June 1995 while undergoing training at the Surrey base.

He was the first of four young soldiers to die of gunshot wounds at the barracks between 1995 and 2002.

Private Cheryl James, 18, from Llangollen, North Wales, shot herself in November 1995, according to a second inquest into her death which concluded in June.

Following Pte Gray's death in 2001, Private James Collinson, 17, from Perth, was found dead with a single gunshot wound through his chin on March 23 2002.