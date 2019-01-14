Eyesore ex-pub which became a magnet for yobs is demolished to make way for new development

A former pub which was left to fall into a derelict state and became a target of antisocial behaviour is being razed to the ground.

The Lord Byron, in Back North Terrace, Seaham, just behind the seafront and a short walk away from the town centre, has been empty for years.

The Lord Byron, pictured last summer.

Now the bar, also known as The Cuddy, has been knocked down after Durham County Council stepped in, with ward councillors for the town and planning enforcement officers acting on their own concerns, as well as calls from residents.

Seaham Town Council members had also called for something to be done about the building, highlighting it as one of several former pubs which had been allowed to fall into a state of disrepair.

The eyesore, which was in the Seaham Conservation Area, stood derelict on Hawthorn Square from 2014 until its demolition.

The move to clear the site is a part of the county council’s new approach to regenerating towns and villages that was agreed at cabinet in December.

Councillor Kevin Shaw, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for strategic housing and assets, said: "Working together as team over a number of years we have finally achieved this positive outcome.

"We are aware of the concerns of the local community who we work very closely with and having removed this blight we will continue until we achieve positive

outcomes on other similar sites in the local area.”

The demolition means the land can now be regenerated and makes way for future developments, such as housing.

Councillor Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: "This example in Seaham shows that our approach has already been successful in

bringing about physical improvements and regeneration of one of our main centres and we are looking forward to building on this with a new approach for our other towns and

villages around the county.”