Emergency services called to cliffs after concern for man

Emergency services were called after a man was seen standing 'very close to the edge of the cliff'.

The Seaham Coastguard team, who were arriving for a weekly training session, noticed a man standing 'very close to the edge of the cliff at Featherbed Rocks' at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (August 30).

Durham Constabulary and North East Ambulance were then called to the incident.

A spokesman for the Coastguard team posted on its Facebook page: "Team members arrived on scene and spoke to two members of the public who were trying to engage with the individual.

"Two coastguard rescue officers approached the male and began to speak with him whilst other team members prepared a cliff top set up and two coast guard rescue officers headed to the cliff base.

"Two officers from Durham Constabulary arrived.

"A police officer and a coastguard rescue officer donned a harness and a safety line and engaged with the male further down the cliff top, after some negotiations the male decided to come back away from the cliff edge to a place of safety."

North East Ambulance also attended the incident but their assistance was not required.

In all coastal emergencies the public should call 99 and ask for the Coastguard.