'Despicable' thieves target disabled person's mobility scooter

Police investigating the theft of a mobility scooter and other items from vehicles have arrested a teenager and a man.

The scooter and sat nav are among items snatched during a series of break ins in the Seaham and Murton area between Tuesday, September 25, and Wednesday, September 26.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team for the area have arrested a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in connection with the thefts.

They have also spoken to a 16-year-old boy in relation to the reports.

Police Community Support Officer Carole Hutton said: "Theft of any kind is unacceptable, but to steal a disabled person's mobility scooter is simply despicable.

"We are appealing to the public to ask that if anyone is offered these items for sale to please get in touch.

"There are a number of measures that motorists can take in order to prevent themselves from being a victim of theft, including not leaving valuables on show in vehicles and parking in well-lit areas."

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting CRI00152689.