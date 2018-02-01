Crowd of 150 people watch on as teenager throws roof tiles at police

A teenager remains in custody after he was arrested following a four-hour roof-top stand off.

Durham Constabulary say around 150 people gathered after officers werecalled to reports of a 16-year-old male who had climbed on to the roof of a house in Ryton Crescent, Seaham.

On police arrival, he threw roof tiles from three properties at officers.

The incident began at around 4.10pm yesterday and the man was brought down from the roof at 8.30pm.

A cordon was put in place after the large crowd gathered.

A police spokesman said: "There was significant damage caused to the properties.

"The boy was arrested for affray and criminal damage and is currently in police custody.

"During the incident no officers were injured but minor damage was caused to a police vehicle.

The damage caused was to the bonnet of a police car.

"An ambulance, fire and police were all at the scene."