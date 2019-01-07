Collision investigators launch appeal over serious crash which closed A19

Collision investigators are appealing for help as they piece together the details of a crash which left a driver seriously injured and their passenger also hurt.

Durham Constabulary's officers are appealing for information following a one-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the A19 near Seaton Lane at Seaham on Friday

It occurred just after the A1018 slip road from Ryhope leading onto route just after 8.15pm and involved a red Ford Fiesta.

It is believed the Fiesta was joining the A19 when it lost control and collided with the central reservation point before rebounding in the carriageway.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle alongside the passenger who suffered minor injuries.

The North East Ambulance Service sent three Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), a doctor and an ambulance to the scene as it answered a report of a two-vehicle crash as it responded to a report of an overturned vehicle.

Northumbria Police issued information in the aftermath of the collision warning the road was closed as they helped colleagues from Durham Constabulary deal with the incident.

It issued an update in the early hours of Saturday confirming the route was back open.



Anyone who witnessed the collision or with any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 426 of January 4.