Bank to remain closed 'until further notice' after early hours break in

A bank targeted in a burglary will stay shut until further notice after it was hit by would-be thieves.

The branch of Lloyds in Marlborough in Seaham was broken into yesterday at 4.40am by two men, while a third kept watch.

The CCTV image released by Durham Constabulary as they search for the burglars.

Durham Constabulary has said inquiries are ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

Today, a spokesperson for the bank said: "As the result of an incident our Seaham branch will unfortunately be closed until further notice.

"We are supporting the police with their investigations.

"We apologise to our customers for this disruption in service."

The bank added the nearest branch for customers is in Yoden Way in Peterlee.

A CCTV image was released by Durham Constabulary following the burglary as detectives search for the burglars.

The force say the men got into the bank by breaking the locked gate to the rear yard while an associate waited outside of the bank.

The two men then forced open the bank's back door.

Once inside, the suspects made an untidy search of the bank however made off empty-handed before police arrival.

It is understood they left the scene on foot but may have got into a vehicle nearby.

Officers have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 31 of April 3.