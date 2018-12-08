Baby seriously injured in alleged assault remains in hospital

A baby girl who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following an alleged assault last month is responding well to care, say police.

Three people who were arrested following the alleged assault on the baby girl have been released under investigation.

Officers were called to a street in Dawdon, Seaham, after the 17-month-old suffered serious injuries on Wednesday, November 21.

A spokesperson from Durham Constabulary says the baby girl is stable and responding well to care but remains in hospital.

Three people – a 25-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman and two men were released on bail have since been released under investigation.