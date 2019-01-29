A19 closed following crash near Seaham

Motorists are facing major delays on the A19 southbound this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

A car and a van are believed to have been involved in a collision near the Seaham turn-off near the B1404 Seaton Lane junction.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were called at 7.25am today to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A19 southbound between Ryhope and Seaham near the B1404 Seaton Lane.

"Two lanes of the road have been closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles. Traffic can flow using the exit slip road."

Traffic is queuing from the B1404 Seaton Lane turn-off to the A690 Herrington Interchange.

Traffic on the A19 southbound is moving at an average speed of just 10mph and a diversion is in place.