Retired cop championed for his work to inspire young motorcyclists to stay safe

A former police sergeant has collected a national award for his efforts to inspire and teach the next generation of bikers.

Bob Brown, who was a member of Durham Constabulary before his retirement, has won the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) Datatag Commitment to Coaching Award.

Former Durham Constabulary Sergeant Bob Brown has been awarded a Commitment to Coaching Award.

It was presented to him for his outstanding work teaching young people to ride motorcycles in a safe and legal environment.

In 1995, Sgt Brown helped establish Bikewise, the action-packed annual event held at force headquarters in Durham to promote safe motorcycling.

Eleven years ago, he then went on to help establish the BikeWise Mini Bike club, with a fleet of 50cc mini moto bikes, associated safety kit, cones, flags and other equipment and training organised through the ACU.

Now Mr Brown manages the volunteer-run club and coaches youngsters aged from six to seventeen to ride motorcycles in a safe and legal environment, helping many riders go on to pass their driving test.

The club which runs an event every three weeks at venues within County Durham continues to be a great success.

Dave Luscombe, from awards sponsor Datatag, said: “Bob’s work in running the club whilst serving and now retired has been inspirational.

“A generation of young people have been inspired to do great things thanks to Bob and his club and band of volunteers”.