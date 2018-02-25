Rescue with a difference as fire officers free trapped pigeon

Fire officers made a rescue with a difference yesterday - as they freed a pigeon which had become stuck.

Crowds gathered while the rescue took place in Saddler Street, Durham.

The pigeon was four storeys up. Picture: County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

The pigeon had become trapped in netting which was four storeys up in a building on the street.

Officers from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service managed to free it.

A spokesman for the service said: "One of our Durham crews have rescued a pigeon from some netting that was four storeys up on Saddler Street, Durham.