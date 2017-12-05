Rail delays on East Coast main line after person dies after being hit by train

Rail passengers are facing major delays after a person was killed after hit by a train.

Some trains have been cancelled and others have been delayed by up to an hour after the incident, which took place between Darlington and Durham.

Services between Darlington and Newcastle are being affected.

A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: "Officers were called to the line close to Embles Lane, County Durham, following reports of a person struck by a train.

"The call came into police at 10.10am today.

"Officers attended the scene alongside paramedics. Sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers will now look to establish the person’s identity and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

A spokesman for Virgin Trains East Coast said: "A person being hit by a train between Darlington and Durham is causing disruption to journeys between Darlington and Newcastle

"Trains between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

"Disruption is expected to continue until 11.15am."