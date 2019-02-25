Pregnant woman verbally abused and her friends attacked in city centre assault

Police have issued an appeal after a pregnant woman was verbally abused and her three friends were attacked in a city centre assault.

Durham Constabulary are appealing for information following an assault outside of the Market Tavern, in Durham City, last night at around 5pm.

A pregnant female was leaving the pub with a group of people when she received verbal abuse from two males who were sitting in the market place.

The woman's three friends were then attacked by the suspect who made off onto Saddler Street.

A spokesman for the force said: "Suspect one is described as being of medium build, around 5ft 6, in his 20’s with blonde spiky hair wearing a dark puffa jacket.

"Suspect two is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 6, in his 30’s with short dark hair wearing a grey and green Adidas jacket.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with footage to come forward."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information call 101 quoting reference number 360 of February 24.