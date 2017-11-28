Police searching for missing man believe he could be in Durham

Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a missing man who could be in the North East.

Joseph Hinds, 45, from Lancaster, is thought to have left an address on Peel Crescent at around 2:30am this morning in his car, a Citroen C3 Picasso with the registration PO63 OZE.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We are very concerned for Mr Hinds' wellbeing and would ask anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to contact us immediately."

Officers believe he could have headed to Durham or Cumbria.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins, of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a green/ blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20171128-0070.