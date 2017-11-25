Police appeal after shoplifting at supermarket

Durham Police has launched an appeal to speak with two men following a suspected shoplifting incident.

CCTV images of the men have been released by the force today.

A suspected shoplifting incident took place at the Co-Op, in Easington, on November 9.

The first male is described as being in his mid 30s, around 5ft 7in, wearing white trainers and dark tracksuit bottoms.

The second male is described as being in his mid 30s around 5ft 7in, wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap, black skinny jeans and grey trainers.

Officers would like to speak to the men in connection with the incident.

Contact Durham Police on 101 or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00089371.