Pensioner dies after his motorcycle collides with barrier

A 74-year-old biker has died after crashing into a roadside barrier on a busy dual carriageway.

The pensioner, who comes from the Chester-le-Street area, lost control of his red Suzuki 600cc motorcycle on a bend and collided with a central barrier on the A167 on the outskirts of Durham.

The accident happened just before 3.20pm yesterday on the northbound section of the dual carriageway between the Honest Lawyer pub and the Cock o’ the North roundabout.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said an off-duty paramedic stopped to give CPR, while the Great North Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police closed the road while paramedics and air ambulance crews attempted to treat the motorcyclist at the roadside, but after extensive first aid, sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road was closed for around four hours while accident investigators carried out their work."

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any further information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 0298 of September 30.