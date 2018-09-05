Murder victim named as man, 25, due before court

Have your say

A man who died following a stabbing in a County Durham village has been named by police.

Ryan Thompson suffered fatal stab wounds following an incident in Gregson Street, Sacriston, on Saturday night.

Paramedics were also called to the incident, which happened at around 11pm, but Ryan sadly passed away before getting to hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 25-year-old, of Sacriston, died from a stab wound to the chest.

Richard Alexander Lee, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court Monday September 3 charged with murder.

The 25-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court today.

A 25-year-old woman who was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Lee Gosling, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident.

"We do not believe there is any threat to the local community.

“There will be increased police patrols in the Gregson Street area, and a cordon will remain in place while our inquiries continue."

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information on the incident to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 526 of September 1.

Alternatively information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.