Murder inquiry launched after man dies 11 day after attack

A murder probe is under way after a man died in hospital almost a fortnight after he as seriously injured in an assault.

Michael Price suffered critical head injuries after he was attacked in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 13.

The 36-year-old, who comes from Chester-le-Street, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries last night.

A post-mortem examination into the circumstances surrounding his death is expected to take place later today.

Detective Chief Superintendent Adrian Green, the officer who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a violent incident which has sadly resulted in Michael Price losing his life.

“We believe this was a targeted assault and that all parties were known to each other.”

Det Chief Supt Green added: “I would urge anyone who has any information on the events leading up to Michael’s death to contact police on 101 or alternatively to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Four people – two men aged 30 and two women aged 35 and 36 – were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following with intent following the incident.

All four have since been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to pass it on to Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 96 of January 13.