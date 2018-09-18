Mum's pride at Courtney Hadwin's place in final of America's Got Talent

Mum of singing sensation Courtney Hadwin is 'so proud' of how far her daughter as come.

It's less than 12 hours until the final of America's Got Talent will start and singing sensation Courtney Hadwin will take to the stage.

The 14-year-old singer has wowed judges and the public on her whirlwind journey since her first audition aired in June.

Speaking to the Mail, mum Annmarie Hadwin said Courtney seems more excited this time than ever before.

She said: "It's amazing really she's had loads of messages of support from the community and the school have been brilliant."

The student at The Academy in Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, has stayed in the US since her semi-final performance of Born to be Wild which won her the public vote.

"We FaceTime last thing for me and first thing in the morning for her," added Annmarie.

"She's done amazing - I'm really so proud of her. To me it doesn't matter where she comes to make it to the final and perform there is fantastic.

"We never expected her to get a golden buzzer and then we never expected her to get through the quarter-finals or the semi-finals. She's done so well."

Courtney blew away a panel of celebrity judges - Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel - during her audition where she sang Otis Redding classic Hard to Handle.

The Peterlee schoolgirl was given the Golden Buzzer by judge Howie Mandel to signal that she has made through to the live shows in the competition.

Courtney travelled to LA with dad Paul Hadwin, a takeaway delivery driver, back in March to audition after applying for the show online last year.

Months down the line, Courtney is a favourite going into the show (which will air at 1am BST tomorrow morning) where she will be up against nine other finalists.

Coral, which has a shop in Blackhall Colliery, has said it would make Courtney the evens favourite to win the final.