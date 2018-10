A man accused of stabbing another man to death will make an appearance at crown court today.

Richard Alexander Lee, 25, was charged with murder earlier this month after a man was fatally stabbed in Gregson Street, Sacriston, on September 1.

Paramedics were called to the aid of victim Ryan Thompson, who was also 25, at the scene. He died before getting to the hospital.

Lee, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court today.