Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Fence Houses in an early-morning collision.

The man suffered injuries to his head, chest, pelvis and leg after being hit by a car at around 2.15am in Gill Crescent North, in Fence Houses.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital of North Durham.

"The man suffered injuries to his head, chest, pelvis and leg."

The first paramedics were on the scene as the first 999 call was made as an ambulance crew happened to pass the incident.

A road closure was in place on Lumley New Road, with the junction of the A1052 at Woodstone Village Lumley, following the crash.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary confirmed the road reopened at around 9am this morning.

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident reference number DHM-23122018-0039.