Man pleads not guilty to murder of Michael Price

A man accused of murder faces a trial by jury in the summer.

Paul Ronald Watson, 30, is charged with killing Michael Price, 36, who died last month, 11 days after he suffered head injuries in an alleged attack in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street.

Watson, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to HMP Durham and pleaded not guilty to murder.

A second man remains wanted in connection with Mr Price's death.

A trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, has been listed for July 16.

Watson was remanded in custody in the meantime.