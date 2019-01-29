Man, 45, dies after being hit by a car: Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following a fatal collision last night where a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.

A 45-year-old man was crossing the A693 between East Stanley and Beamish roundabout when he was struck by a car.

Police closed the road while paramedics attempted to treat the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "The pedestrian, a 45-year-old local man was crossing the road on the north of the carriageway towards No Place when he was struck by the car.

"Police closed the road while paramedics attempted to treat the man but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene."

The accident happened at around 6.30pm on the westbound carriageway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 0191 3752159 or call 101 quoting reference number 362 of January 28.