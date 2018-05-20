Images released as police launch appeal after robbery

Police investigating a robbery have appealed for help from the public.

Anyone who recognises the male in the images is asked to get in touch with Durham Constabulary.

Police are looking into a robbery which took place in Easington on Wednesday afternoon.

A post on the Seaham and Easington Police Facebook page said: "Officers investigating a robbery which occurred in Easington Colliery on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 16 are appealing for information from members of the public.

"If you recognise the male in the image please contact Durham Constabulary by telephoning 101."