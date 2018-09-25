'Great British Bus' initiative launched to help disadvantaged people and boost community spirit

A London bus has been transformed as part of a new initiative aimed at boosting community spirit and helping disadvantaged people.

And people are being urged to get on board following its official launch.

The Great British Bus aims to help boost community spirit and help disadvantaged people.

The de-regulated bus was bought in late 2017 by Durham-based company Positive Directions NE (CIC) and their new initiative the Great British Bus is now ready to roll.

The single-decker bus will have a variety of uses, from community outreach work providing information, support and guidance, to a mobile learning workspace delivering training sessions and it can also be hired out for weddings and other special occasions.

The first event and launch of the Great British Bus was held at Nettlesworth Primary School, in Chester-le-Street, on Saturday as part of the school's 90th birthday celebrations.

Mandy English-Jones, Positive Directions CEO and a former pupil at the school, said: "Our Great British Bus is an original London single-decker passenger bus that has been adapted for community use.

"It has a fully fitted kitchen, heating, lighting and fresh water and the bus is also fitted with a 20-foot awning that provides us with space for extra seating and tables.

"Our driver and community worker will be ‘on board’ to help at each event and one of our aims is to help reduce loneliness and isolation by bridging the gap between the young and older generations and taking services to the people.

"Our new initiative has the ‘Great British’ theme and can be used as a travelling vintage tea room, music vehicle, photobooth opportunity, arts and craft work shop as well as a catering unit at festivals and private events, helping to develop skills and create memories and shared experiences."

Positive Directions NE (CIC) is the charitable arm of First Point Training and gives those individuals working with First Point Training a longer and more therapeutic experience of ongoing support in finding work or work experience.

For more information contact Positive Directions NE on 0191 3740810 or via their website www.positivedirectionsne.co.uk