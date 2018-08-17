Gemma Lowery vows to continue charity work in memory of son Bradley after public's support

Gemma Lowery has pledged to carry on supporting children and their families through fundraising, in memory of her own little fighter.

In a post on Facebook, Gemma addressed comments from online trolls which have questioned the work of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, and looked to "discredit" what the charity has done since the six-year-old's death last July.

In it, she criticised those attacking Gemma and Bradley's family as they still struggle to come to terms with the loss of their brave little boy, who suffered from terminal neuroblastoma cancer.

Hundreds of messages of support have since been posted on the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page - and Gemma has now revealed that these words of hope have made her more determined to carry on working for those who need it.

Her post said: "Yesterday was a bad day for me, the comment you all [saw] really upset me and I couldn’t stop crying all day.

Gemma Lowery taking part in a charity skydive in her son's memory.

"My emotional state was not in a good place and to be honest I’m still not. I was at the point last night that where I was going to walk away from it all.

"When I decided to set up a charity and gift well over one million pounds to help others I never once thought I would be made to feel like I was doing something wrong.

"The really sad thing is I've had messages off a lot of other charities that are getting the same abuse. This is so sad people feel the need to put people down in this way.

The two together. Picture: The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"When a charity turns over one million pounds they have to have an audit, this is happening next week and I honestly can’t wait until this is published, maybe then I will be left alone.

"The amount of supporting messages and comments is what is making me more determined now."

Earlier this year, Gemma took part in a charity skydive to mark what should have been Bradley's seventh birthday. Together with Rachael Calvert, girlfriend of former Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe, she raised more than £6,700.

Gemma has vowed to continue her charity work in honour of her little boy.

Rachael took part in a separate skydive in Dubai.

In October, the foundation will host a special Halloween party in Bradley's home village of Blackhall, with all funds raised going towards The Bradley Lowery Legacy Project, which aims to create a new play area built within Blackhall Colliery Primary School.

