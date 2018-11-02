‘Free after 3’ parking returns throughout December to encourage Christmas shoppers

Have your say

Christmas shoppers will be able to save money to pay for presents with free parking across County Durham this winter.

Durham County Council has confirmed the return of its ‘Free after 3’ promotion.

In previous years the scheme has scrapped parking charges for council-managed on and off-street parking throughout December.

The issue was raised by Liberal Democrat councillor David Freeman at the committee’s full council meeting.

He asked: “Can the portfolio holder confirm that as in previous years that the council will again be supporting our shopping centres with ‘Free after 3’ parking during December in its own car parks across County Durham and on-street in Durham City?”

Coun Carl Marshall, cabinet member for economic regeneration, replied ‘yes’.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service