Follow Pico the horse on a snowy tour through Beamish

Many of us spent the chilly, wintry weekend wrapped up and indoors.

But Pico the horse, a Gelderlander working at Beamish Museum, was out and about in the grounds pulling a sleigh.

The one-horse open sleigh was no match for the heavy snow, which left the Country Durham attraction looking like a Christmas card.

Beautiful footage, recorded and supplied by Beamish Museum, follows Pico's journey through the grounds and back to base.

Beamish Museum reopened to the public today, following closures last week due to the severe weather.

Pico the Gelderlander at Beamish Museum on Saturday. Picture: Beamish Museum.

Pico in action. Picture: Beamish Museum.