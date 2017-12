Two men have been arrested in connection after a street attack which left another man in need of hospital treatment.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called to a report of an assault outside the Happy Wanderer pub in Beech Road, Framwellgate, Durham at around 8.40pm on Christmas Eve.

One man was taken to University Hospital North Durham with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old man and a 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury.