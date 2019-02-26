'Thank you for your service' - readers pay tribute to Police Interceptors dog Kaizer after sudden death

A beloved police dog who starred on a TV programme on Channel 5 has been fondly remembered by the public.

Durham Police announced the death of PD Kaizer on Monday - and the news came just months after the animal's retirement from service in November.

The German Shepherd was a fan favourite on Police Interceptors, which documented the work of high-speed police units across the country, and gained fans across the North East on social media.

In tribute, the force said on Twitter: "Devastated to announce that PD Kaizer was lost yesterday following a very short, serious but unexpected illness. PD Kaizer has sadly died after a short illness. Sleep well big fella, you’ll be missed by many."

Here are some of your tributes to PD Kaizer from social media:

Graham Colk: "Nighmare my little boy loved this dog and Ian Squires always let the lad say hi when we seen them out."

Dozens of tributes have been paid to the brave dog. Picture: Durham Police K9.

Phoebe J Wilson: "Enjoy your life over the rainbow bridge Kaizer. My Shepherd Merlin sends his love RIP brave lad."

Dan Murphy: "RIP fur baby. Run free over the rainbow bridge."

Sylvia Weetman: "Go play with the other dogs in heaven so sad you were so brave."

Paula Lowther: "Run free over the rainbow bridge he was my favourite on TV."

PD Kaizer has passed away. Picture: Durham Police K9.

Izabella Pal: "Rest in piece little baby! Thank you for all your hard work."

Sue Abraham: "Sleep tight Kaizer. You have certainly left a paw print with many people. Sign of a good life."

Cynthia Conley: "Safe journey over the rainbow bridge brave one."

Sheila Carr: "RIP Kaizer. Safe journey over the Rainbow bridge. Run free."

Eloise Woods: "Aw bless lovely dog."

John Stoker: "Beautiful dog served his master well."

Sam Walker: "Run free boy."

Carole Clasper: "Run free with all others, you done a amazing job."

Carol Bevan: "RIP sweet boy. Thank you for your service."

Tina Duncan: "RIP Kaizer. Your duty is done. Thank you for serving, keeping everyone safe and catching the bad guys. Sleep tight and enjoy playing with your dog friends in heaven."

Coral Anderson: "Loved him on Interceptors. His handler must be devastated. Goodnight beautiful boy."