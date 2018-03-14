Sunderland reverend appointed to key role at Durham Cathedral

A Sunderland-born member of the Clergy will take up a new position at Durham Cathedral.

The Reverend Charlie Allen, whose grandparents lived within hearing distance of Roker Park, has been appointed to the Chapter of Durham Cathedral, its governing body, as Canon Chancellor.

She will succeed Canon Rosalind Brown, who is retiring after her service to the Cathedral and wider church.

Rev Allen is currently with the Diocese of Salisbury as Diocesan Director of Ordinands and Coordinator for Initial Ministerial Education.

She said: "Growing up in the North East of England has gifted me a sense of kinship with Saints such as Cuthbert, Aidan and Bede - they are part of the landscape, and our lives were shaped and formed in relation to this great cloud of witnesses.

“I very much look forward to joining Durham Cathedral at such an exciting point in its life within the community of the Diocese of Durham and North East region.

Rev Allen will become the new Canon Chancellor at Durham Cathedral.

"It will be a joy to be an ambassador for the Cathedral’s ministry and mission, and to welcome tourists and pilgrims alike.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to engage with Bishop Paul’s 2020 Year of Pilgrimage, and to explore together our vocation as a pilgrim people in dialogue with Saint Cuthbert and all who have gone before us bearing the light of Christ.”

As a Residentiary Canon of Durham Cathedral, Rev Allen will lead on external relations for the Cathedral, actively promoting and facilitating dialogue and public debate across the region.

She will also oversee Christian stewardship and the welcome of visitors, work with the Diocese and the Bishop of Durham to enhance the Cathedral as the seat of the Bishop’s ministry and lead on the Bishop of Durham’s 2020 designated Year of Pilgrimage.

She will work with the Diocese, establishing a wider pattern of parish pilgrimage to the Cathedral and help fulfil the potential for mission and engagement through Open Treasure, the Cathedral’s world-class exhibition experience that tells the story of Christianity in North East England and of Durham Cathedral, a highlight being the display of Anglo-Saxon Treasures of St Cuthbert in the medieval Great Kitchen.

The new Canon Chancellor will have interim responsibility for Learning and Outreach, the Cathedral’s Collections and Library, and pastoral care of the worshipping community of Durham Cathedral.

Canon Rosalind Brown will retire in the summer, with Sunday, July 8 being her last day of worship at Durham Cathedral. Rev Allen will be installed as Canon Chancellor of Durham Cathedral on September 22.