Ricky Tomlinson 'honoured' to give his backing to Pitman's Parliament campaign with special event

Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson will visit Durham as he joins in a fundraising event to preserve the future of its Pitman's Parliament.

The actor, writer, comedian and political activist Ricky will be in conversation with Kevin Maguire, associate editor of The Daily Mirror at Redhills: Durham Miners Hall on Saturday, March 2.

Redhills in Durham is the headquarters of the Durham Miners' Association.

Ricky, who is a long term supporter of the Durham Miners' Gala, will discuss his life, activism, and career and take questions from the audience.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Redhills Appeal, the Durham Miners' Association's (DMA) campaign to renew its historic home as a centre for education, heritage and culture.

Ricky said: “I’m looking forward to coming to the Miners Hall in the spring to help raise funds for the Redhills Appeal.

"I’m honoured to be taking part in this appeal and we’re going to make it a very successful appeal.”

Inside the chamber of Redhills, which is also known as the Pitman's Parliament.

Organisers from the DMA added their thanks to Ricky and to Kevin for giving their time to the cause.

Pre-Christmas early bird tickets are on sale now for £10, then priced £12.50 in the New Year.

Anyone who would like to find out more can visit buytickets.at/redhillsdurham/221557

To find out more about The Redhills Appeal, and to register support, go to redhillsdurham.org/thepledge/