Police warning over suspected 'bad batch' of drugs after three people fall ill

Police are warning that a particularly dangerous batch of heroin may be in circulation after three people became unwell over the weekend.

Two men aged 26 and 39 became unwell within minutes of each other after taking unknown substances in Durham City.

Both were admitted to University Hospital of North Durham (UHND). One was discharged later on Friday evening, while the other was discharged earlier today.

A third man, aged 56, became unwell in the Gilesgate area of Durham this afternoon and was also taken to UHND where he remains in a stable condition.

He had also taken an unknown substance before falling ill.

Detectives investigating the incidents say it is too early to confirm whether all three are linked or what substance was involved, but are warning drug users about the dangers of taking unknown substances.

Detective Sergeant Mark Garfoot, from Durham CID, said: “We suspect that all three men may have taken an unknown substance, which may be heroin.

“Because these incidents have happened so close together and around the same area, we fear that there may be a bad batch of drugs in circulation.

“We would urge users not to risk their life by taking substances without knowing exactly what they are.”

Anyone with any information on the incidents is asked to call Durham CID on 101.