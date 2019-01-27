Police praise car enthusiasts but warn badly behaved drivers they will take action

Police have warned drivers who act antisocially to "make no mistake" that they will enforce the rules of the road in the wake of a meet up event.

Durham Special Constabulary has said its road policing officers were sent to Durham City Retail Park last night while a motoring meeting was held.

A warning about drug use, revving vehicles and ensuring correct lights and licence plate are used on a car has been issued in the aftermath of the gathering.

A spokesman for the team said: "Whilst many we met and spoke to were amenable and a credit to their community, there were still plenty who were out to show off, commit antisocial behaviour and disrespect other members of the public in the area.

"We aim to educate and prefer drivers to act sensibly within road traffic, anti-social behaviour and public order laws, but make no mistake - we will enforce.

"When drivers we've spoken to away from the meeting comment that: "We left, it just got stupid", you know something went too far."

The officers have issued a list of issues it wants drivers to take note of:

*Front licence plates are not optional and must comply with BS AU 145d and not placed in the window

*The only vehicles permitted to display blue lights are the emergency services

*Green lights being displayed to the front or rear of the vehicle are not legal

*White/silver on black licence plates are only legal on vehicles registered before 1975 or military vehicles

*Cannabis use will be enforced against, especially where the vehicle is being driven under the influence

*Excessive revving and tyre spinning will be dealt with by anti-social behaviour legislation.