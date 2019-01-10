Police incident closes city centre street

Police closed off access to part of a city centre after reports of concern for a man.

Durham Constabulary restricted access to Millburngate earlier on today following the report made in nearby North Road.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to The Three Bridges on North Road, Durham at around 7.13am this morning following concerns for the welfare of a man.

"The man has since been located safe and well and the road has now re-opened."

Go North East said its buses were unable to use Millburngate in Durham due to an ongoing Durham Constabulary incident.

It has said its services used stands in the bus station rather than on North Road.