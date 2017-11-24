Police dogs put best paws forward for charity calendar

Canine cops from across the North East have joined forces to create a charity calendar.

Dogs from the joint Durham, Cleveland and North Yorkshire Dog Support Unit hope to raise money for Paws Up, a retired Police Dogs Benevolent Fund to support working dogs once they have retired after years of loyal service, with their special calendar.

It was set up in 2013 and has raised thousands of pounds helping the dogs' new owners with costly vet bills that can often mount up once a dog is retired and in its older years.

The calendar's stars were captured on camera by PC Ian Squire, who has been a dog handler for more than 17 years.

His own companion, Kaizer, is pictured for the month of February, as he took part in the funeral of former Police Interceptor Gav Smith, who passed away that month after battling cancer.

PC Squire said: “The money all goes towards giving police dogs a happy retirement and thanks to the generosity of the public, we have donated thousands of pounds to the charity which was set up in 2013.

“Our police dogs provide a tremendous service to our communities for the best part of their working lives, and we want to provide the best possible life for them on their retirement.”

The calendars cost £5 and all production costs were sponsored by Durham City's ‘Best Bar None.’

PC Squire added: “Only 1,000 copies have been produced and we expect them to sell out like last year so avoid missing out."

Order the calendar online here or pick up a copy from Durham Constabulary headquarters.