New jobs and office block for ex-Phillips factory

Plans for an office block on the site of a former electronics plant could create up to 76 full-time jobs.

Members of Durham County Council’s Area Planning Committee (Central and East) approved plans for the location of the former LG Phillips factory, in Belmont Business Park and Industrial Estate, yesterday.

The three-storey building will include a training centre and 45 parking spaces.

Councillors on the panel heard the Coal Authority had requested a risk assessment be carried out due to the presence of a former mine shaft under the site, but not directly underneath where building work is expected to take place.

Members voted unanimously in favour of the scheme.

The LG Phillips factory closed in 2005 with the loss of more than 700 jobs.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service