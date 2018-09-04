Murder suspect remanded in custody after being charged over street stabbing

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 25-year-old who died in a stabbing attack.

Richard Alexander Lee, also 25, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, near Durham, appeared before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, a court officer said.

The murder charge follows an incident on Gregson Street, Sacriston, at about 11pm on Saturday, during which the victim, who is yet to be named, suffered fatal stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Lee Gosling, of Durham Police, said: "We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is any threat to the local community."

The force also confirmed on Monday that a 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.