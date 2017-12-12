Micropub raises a pint to a brighter future thanks to business cash boost

A city centre bar has become the first business on a city centre street to benefit from a scheme to support small enterprises.

The Station House, on North Road in Durham, has received funding from Durham County Council through its Targeted Business Improvement scheme.

The initiative aims to support businesses, bring derelict or underused retail space back into use and encourage business growth.

The Station House, the city’s first micropub, was awarded the cash for a range of internal improvements, including replacing an old concrete floor and upgrading the cold room.

The money has also been used to add new signage to the building.

Susannah Mansfield, director and landlady of The Station House said: “The funding from the council has enabled us to make some important improvements to the building.

“Having our sign painted on the gable end is something we have wanted to do since we took over the premises.

"It makes the business far more visible, and thanks to the traditional sign writing techniques we used looks great and in keeping with the historic building.

“Similarly, when we originally opened we used domestic units to fit out the cold room to save costs.

"As the business has expanded, they had become unfit for purpose and in desperate need of replacement.”

The Targeted Business Improvement scheme aims to improve economic activity across the county’s retail centres; generate investment, employment and training opportunities;

and improve the design and appearance of business premises.

Councillor Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “We have already helped dozens of businesses improve their prospects in many

ways through our Targeted Business Improvement scheme.

“Now businesses on North Road have the chance to benefit from our support and I would encourage people to make the most of the opportunity.”

The Targeted Business Improvement scheme is open to businesses operating in a number of locations across County Durham. For more information, contact the economic development team on 03000 267 967, email TBI@durham.gov.uk or visit www.durham.gov.uk/helpwithbusinessfunding

