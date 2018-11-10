Messages of remembrance help friends and families honour loved ones at hospice display

A display filled with light and love is helping people who have lost someone dear.

During November members of the public are invited to help create a temporary light display in memory of someone they have lost at St Cuthbert's Hospice in Durham.

The exhibition will grow as people add their notes to the display for St Cuthbert's Hospice.

Its bosses say the light display is an opportunity for families and friends to write a message of remembrance on a light and place it alongside others in a unique installation.

The creation, in honour of the Park House Road centre, will grow over time as more people join in to remember someone special, with each light designed to represent a candle and gently twinkle.

The display will be exhibited in different locations around Durham city centre.

Kay Carrick, the hospice's senior donor development fundraiser, said: “This sparkling light display will give members of the public an opportunity to come together and collectively remember a loved one.

"Uniting with others can be very empowering when it is easy to feel alone in your grief. Involving the community in this project signifies an inclusivity in how we are all affected by bereavement and all have a need to remember those we have lost.”

People can take part at the following locations:

• Full Moon Market, Durham Marketplace on Friday from 5pm to 8pm

• The Riverwalk, Durham, Thursday, November 22, from 4pm to 7pm

• Durham City Festival Christmas Market, Palace Green on Thursday, November 29, from 3pm to 7pm

• Durham Christmas Light Switch On, Market Place, Friday, November 30, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm

A final display will take place at the annual Light Up a Life remembrance service at Durham Cathedral on Sunday, December 16, at 7pm.

Click here for more details.

Kay added: “As well as being a year to celebrate all that St Cuthbert’s Hospice has achieved over the last 30 years, 2018 has also been a year to reflect and remember loved ones who have been cared for by the Hospice.

"Many tell us they find the experience uplifting.

"There’s something about being at Durham Cathedral that instantly brings a feeling of comfort and it is a wonderful space for contemplation, no matter what faith or beliefs you have.”

The light display has been made possible with thanks to Edinburgh Napier University, Euan Winton and Dr Diane Willis for their support with this project, as well as support from Interserve, Thorn and the County Durham Community Foundation.