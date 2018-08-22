Man's body recovered from River Wear by emergency services

A man's body was recovered from the River Wear after rowers alerted police.

Durham Constabulary was called to the River Wear in Durham City after rowers reported seeing a body in the water below Prebends Bridge, near to Durham Cathedral.

A force spokesman said: "A search of the river was made by police officers, joined by crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and North East Ambulance Service paramedics.

"Around two hours later, the body of a 57-year-old, last known to be living in the Birtley area, was eventually located near the Little Count’s House and was recovered from the water.

"There are no suspicious circumstances."

The report was made to police at 10.50am yesterday.